Local couple honored after saving man from fire

By Kristen Shill

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wisconsin (WQOW) — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office recognized a couple’s heroic actions after they saved a man from a fire.

The fire happened March 1, 2025, in the Town of Glencoe. Kevin and Leah Kubis from Cochrane were driving when they saw a home on fire. The couple went up to the home, and when they realized a person was still inside, forced their way in. They were able to wake up Michael Helgeson, who was sleeping and unaware his home was on fire.

“The actions of Kevin and Leah Kubis were nothing short of heroic,” said Sheriff Mike Osmond. “In a moment of crisis, they didn’t hesitate to put themselves at risk to help another.”

Neither the couple nor Helgeson were injured.

Monday, the sheriff’s office honored the couple for their life-saving efforts.

