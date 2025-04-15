After gun violence changed her life, Amanda Parezo is on a mission to make neighborhood more accessible

By Wakisha Bailey

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — After a stray bullet left Amanda Parezo paralyzed four years ago, daily tasks became obstacles—including just leaving her home in the Old City neighborhood in Philadelphia. Now she has turned personal tragedy into a mission to make Old City more accessible.

But cobblestone streets are another story.

She still goes out—navigating uneven sidewalks, closed storefronts, and inaccessible shops.

“Look at these cute boutiques. I’d love to go in, but i can’t.” Amanda said.

One place that makes it work is Café Ole.

“Dad, can you go in and ask them for the ramp?” Amanda said.

Amanda’s father called ahead; the cafe delivered. It’s a portable ramp, a small gesture that’s made a big difference.

Coffee outings are now weekly milestones. But Amanda remembers when they were routine — before May 19, 2021, when she was shot at a Fishtown playground.

“In that split instance, I felt the sting of the bullet hit me in my right side. I knew exactly what kind of spinal cord injury I had,” Amanda said.

An occupational therapist by trade, Amanda is now also a patient — and an advocate.

“I teach my students what’s possible for people with disabilities, and how to speak up for themselves,” she said.

Up next Amanda is meeting with councilmember Mark Squilla in May to discuss portable ramps coming to Old City.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.