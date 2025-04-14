Victim survives gunshot to the head; Suspect arrested in dice game shooting

By Eboni Anderson, Cordaveon Carter

Click here for updates on this story

PEARL, Mississippi (WAPT) — A suspect is in custody accused of shooting a man in the head at a Pearl apartment complex over the weekend.

Ashton Lee Parker of Brandon is charged with attempted murder and is being held at the Rankin County detention center without bond for that shooting on George Kersh Road.

The victim was found shot in the head, and was transported to UMMC. Where Police Chief Nick McLendon confirms that the victim is in stable condition.

Our crew on the scene spoke to neighbors who said that the shooting was a result of a dice game.

McLendon confirmed that an illegal dice game happened and evidence indicates that the shooting occurred either during or after that game.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.