Pirates fans outraged as cherished ‘Bucco Bricks’ found discarded at recycling center

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — Pirates fans are outraged after finding out their “Bucco Bricks” are gone forever from PNC Park.

Twenty-five years ago, 10,000 fans bought and inscribed commemorative “Bucco Bricks” to support the Roberto Clemente Foundation. The bricks were laid at the park’s main entrance.

“My mother was a very big advocate of baseball. This is why we got it for my mom. And she was only like the second row back as you walk in, so every time we go to the stadium, we were there, and I would show my grandkids, my kids,” said Darlene Cramer.

However, recent renovations saw the bricks disappear. Cramer said she reached out to the Pirates and was told some bricks were salvageable, but there was no clarity on what would happen next.

To fans' dismay, investigative reporting by Pittsburgh's Action News 4 uncovered stacks of these meaningful bricks discarded at a recycling center in Reserve Township.

“To find out it was all in the landfill is just bonkers. I mean, I thought they’d still be here, you know, kept in a vault somewhere or something like that,” said Matthew Mayer.

“So disrespectful. Honestly, I don’t know how they could do that and just not care,” added Seth Sandmeyer.

The Pirates responded, explaining the removed bricks were the third set over the years, damaged from weather and foot traffic.

They stated, “We respect, appreciate and understand just how meaningful these messages are. We share in that feeling. We have been actively planning to develop and unveil a more permanent display for these special messages to honor the enduring support that our fans shared then and continue to share in our future.”

Still, fans felt that communication has been lacking and said they should have been given a chance to retrieve their cherished bricks.

“This is somewhere, besides going to where they’re buried, to actually show we appreciate them,” said Cramer, “It’s taken a lot out of me not to want to ever go back down there for that reason.”

The Pirates clarified they have no contact information for brick buyers but do have transcripts of the inscriptions. They said the bricks were never intended to be returned, and fans had the option to purchase replicas when they first bought them.

Details on the timeline for the promised new memorial aren’t finalized. The Pirates said it may be similar to the vertical one near the Mazeroski statue.

