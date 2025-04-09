Parents react to school board’s ‘Parents Bill of Rights’ approval

By Samson Tamijani

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — A key decision from the April 7 Tulsa school board meeting had to do with parental rights over what their child learns or reads about in the classroom.

Many parents asked on April 8 were still in the dark of what exactly the “Parents Bill of Rights” means for their child.

The guidelines pushed by the state board of education mean parents can opt their student out of lessons they object to, like required readings, subjects, or sex education. They can also object to vaccinations, which most states require.

Tulsa Board of Education’s John Croisant said he supported it to help avoid losing accreditation.

“We have to do things sometimes that we don’t like but that we have to do to make sure that we protect the students in this district,” Croisant said during the meeting.

Superintendent Ebony Johnson noted it can be most helpful for guardians who want to track their student’s grades and exact lesson plans.

Outside Council Oak Elementary, guardians voiced opinions for and against the measure.

“It makes perfect sense,” Tim Forsman told 2 News. “I mean, who wants the government telling you, the parent, what you have to do with your child and what you have to stick in their veins? Or what books that some crazy board might say.”

“I respect people that want to like, opt out for personal reasons or religious reasons or anything like that,” Kate Ellington said. “But I don’t know, I feel like it can go a little too far.”

Ellington said she’s fine with the curriculum her daughter will be subject to next year at Edison Prepatory School. Current Edison parent Crystal Tolen also sees no need for additional oversight.

“I guess it’s up to the parents,” Tolen said of the Parents Bill of Rights. “I don’t necessarily agree with it, but to each their own.”

Both Tolen and Ellington said they would not invoke the measure to keep their child out of any class or assignment.

“I feel like I’m well informed by the teachers, and I don’t feel like anybody’s trying to hide anything,” Ellington added.

“I’m not a real political person, but it’s just nice to see things shifting back toward we the people,” Forsman said.

Tulsa Public Schools has resources about opting out of programs on the Student & Family Support Services section of its website.

