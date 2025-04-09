‘My daughter is traumatized’: Lawsuit filed after K-9 bites woman at mall

By CBS 58 Newsroom

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A civil lawsuit has been filed after a security K-9 latched onto a woman’s leg at Mayfair Mall. The incident was captured on cellphone video and went viral online.

It happened on March 28. Reports detailed what an officer saw on security video, showing a woman – identified as Amirah Walls – trying to break up a fight and being pulled away by a security officer, identified as Malcolm Ingram. Then, a minute later, charging toward someone while throwing punches.

The camera lost sight, but Ingram told police Walls tried to kick him. He fell and let go of the dog’s leash, and the dog bit her when she tried to kick him again.

According to Walls, she told police she was being attacked by someone and was defending herself when she was bit.

Walls’ attorney, B’Ivory LaMarr, spoke to the media on Tuesday, April 8, about the lawsuit filed against Ingram, Andy Frain Services, Mayfair Mall, and Brookfield Properties. LaMarr said the lawsuit is “pretty extensive.”

“You should not be trying to break up altercations and manage a K-9 at the same time,” said LaMarr. “There was no call to 911 whatsoever by the security staff at this mall. So, we now have injuries that resulted no 911 call about the altercation and no call about the animal bite.”

LaMarr says the lawsuit claims negligence.

“There was no police report filed on that day, it was only the victim — who is my client — who went to the police officer’s station after she sought treatment for what took place the day before,” LaMarr said. “That is unacceptable. What are they trying to hide?”

According to LaMarr, the incident caused Walls to suffer trembling to her leg, shaking, involuntary spasms, scarring, and is in therapy for the mental and psychological aspects of what took place. Walls’ mother — Santana Walls — said her daughter has puncture wounds, lacerations and stitches from the incident.

“This attack on her has not only been physical but mental as well,” said Santana. “My daughter is traumatized.”

Santana said she wants the lawsuit to bring better security to malls.

“Better security in our malls,” Santana said. “Is security necessary in our malls? Absolutely it is. But to have an untrained handler and an untrained dog, that is not acceptable.”

Santana says Walls’ is undergoing treatment several times a week due to her injuries.

