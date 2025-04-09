Charges dismissed against a former FBI agent accused of revenge porn

By Sharon Phillips

Click here for updates on this story

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — The charges against a former, Tulsa FBI agent accused of revenge porn have been dismissed leaving his alleged victims speechless.

After three women came forward claiming that Mark Allan Wells shared explicit photos of them without their consent, he was removed from his duty as an agent with the FBI.

He was also charged with multiple counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

On Monday, the charges against Wells were dismissed.

Morgan Ballou is an ex of his and also a plaintiff in the case.

She tells 2 News that she is frustrated but that she’s not done fighting.

“I still do have a federal suit against him and I have my protective order hearing against him next week and I’m looking at other avenues to possibly strengthen the law yet again on something else that can get some justice for these other victims and protection for the future women that he’ll encounter,” said Ballou.

2 News reached out to the District Attorney’s Office to find out why Wells’s charges were dismissed.

We received this statement saying:

“Our office dismissed the remaining charges against Mark Wells on Monday. This decision was not made lightly. There are occasions in some cases where subsequent information is brought to our attention which has a significant impact upon our ability to prosecute a case. Here, further investigation necessitated the dismissal of this matter at this time. We continue to urge that if there are additional witnesses or relevant information – make that known to local law enforcement immediately. At this time due to the burden of proof, criminal charges are not sustainable. However, our justice system is not limited to criminal case dispositions. Individuals may pursue remedies in civil court where the burden of proof is substantially lower than what is required of state court prosecutors to secure a conviction.”

Ballou said sharing someone’s images without consent definitely violates privacy, and it’s different if she chooses to do so, but if someone else chooses it, then that’s where the violation comes in.

She said she would like to see the DA’s office reopen the case, and she will continue to advocate for herself and for others.

2 News reached out to the attorney for Mark Wells for comment but have not heard back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.