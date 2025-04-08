Dreamville Festival’s final curtain call: An NCCU grad’s life-changing journey from stage to stardom

By Lora Lavigne

North Carolina (WRAL) — J.Cole’s fifth and final Dreamville festival has come to an end with an expected over 100,000 people in attendance from across the globe.

North Carolina’s biggest festival is not only known for boosting the local economy but also for creating core memories and life-changing moments.

For North Carolina Central University graduate Josiah Russell, it’s an event he will never forget.

“It’s bittersweet, you know? Because it literally changed my entire life,” he said reflecting on Dreamville 2022.

WRAL first covered the viral moment when the NCCU student at the time was asked to go on stage and sing with R&B Artist Kehlani.

“So I was doing community service for the Men’s Achievement Center at NCCU when I was still a student, and I had told myself, I said, you know, hey, look, I’m going to the biggest music festival in North Carolina,” Russell said.

“At that time, I hadn’t even started really putting music out for real. But I brought my business cards with me because I was already out in the crowd and I was doing kind of crowd control at first.”

He then had to switch positions with someone backstage as he was working the event.

“And it’s crazy because when I got back there, I wasn’t even trying to pitch and say, hey, you know, here’s my business card. I ran out of them at that point. At that point, I was just like, tired. And anytime I’m tired, anytime I’m awake, I sing regardless,” he added.

Kehlani and the star’s team heard his voice as he was working and singing in the back. The rest is history.

WRAL News caught up with him during the final run of the festival to learn how life has been since then.

The exposure led to Russell gaining a large following on social media, motivated him to pursue his passion more for music and landed him job opportunities with major companies.

“It launched different passions that I have. So along with being an artist and singer, I’m also a host and emcee for major events. I believe if that moment hadn’t happened, my aspirations would have never skyrocketed me into a place to where I could show and display my God-given talents and gifts quicker than I thought,” he said.

Since then, he’s been able to host the Duke’s Mayo Classic and Duke’s Mayo Bowl for college football.

“I’ve gotten partnerships as, like a personality, social media influencer, with Home Depot, Dr Pepper, and so it’s been absolutely amazing, and I’ve been able to build some great relationships with these organizations and these businesses and really just partner with them,” he said.

The gospel singer has been working on new music, including a project with his mother. He said she inspired him to go after his dreams and he is grateful they will be releasing a song together next month.

“She is my first role model for singing, and so she hasn’t put out any music in like 30 years, and so it was a birthday gift for her, and we’re dropping a song together. It’s called Everlasting Life, and I’m so excited about it. I plan to drop some singles, preferably two, before the end of this year” he added.

Russell gives credit to his latest success over the years to God and the Dreamville experience, reflecting on the end of an era.

He hopes his story will motivate and inspire others to go after their dreams no matter how big the stage is.

Russell emphasizes the importance of seizing opportunities, building relationships, and trusting in God’s timing.

“I would say Dreamville is like.. and it sounds like a cliche, but it’s where one of my wildest dreams came true, and I had no clue that it would happen,” he said.

“I would say to young people other there, don’t wait. Know that your steps are ordered. Know that you are right where you’re supposed to be. Know that just because everything around you doesn’t scream like you’re where you’re supposed to be, you have to know in your heart that you are where you’re supposed to be. Just act on it. You don’t have to have everything together,” he added.

The future for this 24-year-old is bright. He plans to continue his work as a multi-faceted entertainer and run his own company, Josiah Russell Media.

