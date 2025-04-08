Adaptive athlete breaking barriers, competing on middle school track team

By Erica Mokay, Mike Darnay

Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A middle school student in the Upper St. Clair School District is breaking barriers, believed to be the first junior-high adaptive track athlete in all of western Pennsylvania.

Holden Schwamberger is doing things his own way, setting an example for others in the district and paving the way for young athletes just like him across the state and beyond.

Holden participated in his third meet as a member of the Fort Couch Middle School track team, competing in the 200 meter and 100 meter races, but instead of doing it on foot, he does it on wheels — and has a lot of people cheering him on.

Holden has the ambition of a true athlete and the courage of a superhero.

He says he wanted to try something new, so he decided to give track and field a try.

Once he got a special wheelchair for racing, he was quite literally, off to the races and blazing the trail for other current and future athletes just like him.

“Really just knowing that I can do basically like, whatever I want as long as I believe in it and I just keep going and I’m determined,” Holden said.

“He just goes and if he sees something he wants to do, he just goes after it, so he finds a way to do it,” said Holden’s dad Chris. “We try and support him and work around that and see what works and what doesn’t work and let him try and tackle all his adventures.”

Chris says he’s so proud and excited that his is, as he calls it, “the first junior-high wheelchair guy in western Pennsylvania.”

