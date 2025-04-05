Homeowner charged with arson that left home gutted

By Kate Amara

Click here for updates on this story

PASADENA, Maryland (WBAL) — A Pasadena homeowner is charged with arson that left the home gutted.

An arson charge against Michael Lindsay Perry, 63, is one of three felony counts filed against him in connection with a Wednesday fire that officials called very dangerous.

“It was absolutely an arson investigation almost from the get-go yesterday afternoon,” Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman Don Clime told 11 News. “Fire is difficult to control. So, arson is a very dangerous and serious crime. We don’t take it lightly, as far as the level of crime.”

Fire investigators told 11 News there were many witnesses to the fire in a small, historic waterfront neighborhood called the Patapsco Club. Fire officials said the house is now uninhabitable.

“I’m still in disbelief. I mean, I just can’t even believe it,” said a witness who asked to remain anonymous. “Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think he would do something like that.”

Last Friday, Perry threatened to burn down the house that he had shared with his mother for 20 years, investigators said. Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Perry followed through, according to court charging documents obtained by 11 News.

The charging documents allege Perry used gasoline to start the fire in a front room of the house.

Officials said the fire put dozens of people in danger, including firefighters and neighbors. Officials said a K-9 first responder named Jessie suffered minor injuries. The K-9 found gasoline on the clothes Perry wore at the time of his arrest, officials said.

“Jessie’s going to be OK, but we were able to use Jessie’s training to help develop evidence and connect evidence and bring this case to a resolution,” Clime told 11 News.

Perry remained held Thursday without bail at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, pending a bail review scheduled on Friday.

Court records on Friday afternoon indicated Perry did not have an attorney listed to represent him, but he has qualified for a public defender.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.