2 small cranes collapse onto scaffolding in Midtown Manhattan

By Ali Bauman, Derick Waller

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK CITY (WCBS/WLNY) — Two small cranes collapsed onto scaffolding outside a Midtown Manhattan building Friday afternoon, FDNY officials say.

It happened around 3 p.m. at a vacant building under construction on Ninth Avenue off 38th Street.

According to officials, a small spider crane on the roof was lifting a second small crane from the ninth floor to the 10th floor when the crane on the roof became dislodged. Both cranes fell, breaking the scaffolding below and a tree on the sidewalk.

Surveillance video shows a family running from underneath the collapsing scaffolding. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

“It’s an incredibly lucky day,” FDNY Assistant Chief Mike Meyers said. “We consider this a win for the city of New York and obviously the people we’re here to protect.”

CBS News New York has learned the Department of Buildings issued a complaint on the building about a week ago for not complying with safety measures. A stop work order was issued, but the property owner reportedly resolved the issue and the order was rescinded Thursday.

In a statement, the property owner told CBS News New York, “We are aware of the incident at 501 9th Avenue and are taking it with the utmost seriousness. We have launched an immediate internal investigation and are cooperating fully with all relevant authorities to determine the cause. The safety of everyone on and around our site is non-negotiable, and we are treating this matter with the highest level of priority, urgency, and care.”

Witnesses describe frightening scaffolding collapse

“We just heard this loud noise. It almost sounded like when somebody’s moving a dumpster, and it’s just that rattling metal. But it just went on for so long, so we knew something was clearly wrong. When we turned around to look, we just saw the tail end of the scaffolding falling down,” witness Karen Detoro said.

“I saw the tree go flying. As it fell, it was like a big impact, like I said, it was a loud boom,” witness Stephane Bibeau said.

“Scary. I walk that sidewalk, like, eight times a day. It’s how I get to the grocery store every day. So I’m really glad that, you know, nobody was walking under there,” witness Calie Greig said.

“There was a guy that used to sleep under there, you know, so I was worried about him, so when I heard no one was under there, I was really happy about that,” said Eric Berry, who works nearby.

The collapse shut down Ninth Avenue during the evening commute.

The Department of Buildings and FDNY are investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.