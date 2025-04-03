Toddler saves family from Southern California house fire, firefighters say

By Dean Fioresi

EL SERENO, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Firefighters say that the quick thinking of a toddler allowed his family to escape from their home when it caught on fire in El Sereno on Wednesday.

The blaze was reported at around 8:20 p.m. at a residence in the 2200 block of N. Eastern Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It took 36 firefighters just under 20 minutes to extinguish the flames, firefighters said.

Crews say that a toddler living in the home woke his parents up after he “smelled something funny,” which allowed everyone to rush from the home safely before the flames became to intense.

A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

