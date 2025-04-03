Officials: Person rescued after massive tree fell on house

By Brian Hamrick

Click here for updates on this story

ERLANGER, Kentucky (WLWT) — Emergency crews were called to a house in Erlanger early Thursday morning after a tree fell on a house.

It happened in the 100 block of Division Street around 12:30 a.m.

Officials on scene said one person was rescued after being trapped inside. That person had minor injuries. Two others were able to get out of the house on their own.

Not far away, a major section of a pine tree came crashing down on Lloyd Street.

“I heard a huge humongous sound and that branch fell straight down,” said Brad Wittrock.

Michelle Marrs woke up to find the large pine tree in her front yard leaning against her home and other damage.

The storms left a trail of destruction across the entire region, with trees toppled over onto houses and power knocked out for nearly 50,000 customers. The outages and road conditions caused several schools to announce closures or delays.

This system stalls out overhead and that then acts as a conveyor belt for rounds of heavy rain to come and go for the rest of the week. This leads to several inches of rain piling up and creating flooding concerns.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.