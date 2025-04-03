Skip to Content
National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado damage in Brownsburg

WRTV via CNN Newsource
Published 10:23 AM

By Maci Tetrick

    BROWNSBURG, Indiana (WRTV) — The National Weather Service has confirmed there is tornado damage in Brownsburg.

A storm survey team began assessing damage around 8:30 Thursday morning.

The team evaluated the scope of the damage and has confirmed EF2 damage just east of Brownsburg in northeast Hendricks County. They announced the rating in a post on X.

EF2 tornadoes are considered strong tornadoes and have wind speeds in the 111-135 mph category.

The damage occurred Wednesday night between 9 and 10 p.m.

Many businesses were impacted, including Kohl’s, Sur La Table warehouse, and Homegoods warehouse.

