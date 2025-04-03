Investigators narrow timeline of when it’s believed someone placed baby in New Hampshire pond

By Maria Wilson

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Police said Wednesday that investigators have narrowed the estimated timeline regarding when it’s believed the body of an infant girl was discarded in a pond in Manchester.

Police said they believe the baby was placed in Pine Island Pond at some point between Tuesday, March 25, and Thursday, March 27.

The baby’s body was found floating in the pond around 4 p.m. last Thursday after police investigated reports of an object seen floating in the water.

Manchester police Chief Peter Marr said that a thorough autopsy revealed certain relevant information in the case, and additional tests are underway.

Investigators are still treating this case as a suspicious death investigation.

Earlier Wednesday, the New Hampshire State Police K-9 Unit returned to Pine Island Park to help search the area. Police said they asked for the K-9 Unit’s help, but they did not share any details on what prompted that request.

Police said they have received about 50 tips from the public, but they are seeking more tips in this case.

“This case needs those in our community who have information to come forward,” Marr said.

Specifically, they are looking for information from anyone who might have seen someone discarding something into the water from March 25 to March 27.

“We’ve been able to narrow down the timeline window to two days from 14 days,” Marr said. “We believe the baby was placed in the water sometime between Tuesday, March 25, and Thursday, March 27, before she was found at approximately 4 p.m. on the 27th.”

Former County Attorney Patricia LaFrance said situations like this are not common but are serious.

“It’s very rare, I think,” she said. “I think in the past, there’s only been a couple of cases that I’ve heard of in New Hampshire.”

She said a person involved in the case would likely not want to come forward, but helping with the investigation could result in reduced charges.

“If a person is charged with a crime like this, they don’t willingly come forward,” she said. “But if they did, if they do try to explain what happened and they would potentially maybe provide information to the police to assist them, then perhaps, obviously, they may be able to reduce potential charges.”

Police are asking members of the public to send investigators any photos and videos taken from Pine Island Park or Pine Island Pond during that time frame.

Police ask for tips about anyone who was pregnant in late March, is no longer pregnant and does not have a newborn baby with them.

A reward of $2,500 is being offered for information leading to answers about what happened to the baby.

Police said that people who did not see anything or do not know anything can still be helpful by sharing updates about this case on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 603-716-7236 or leave an anonymous tip with Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

