New road design has neighbors in Pennsylvania suburb calling for change: “It’s ridiculous”



KYW, MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN

By Raymond Strickland, Bill Seiders

Click here for updates on this story

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Drivers are zig-zagging down one road in Montgomery Township and it’s not to avoid a pothole. It’s a new road design to get drivers to slow down on Grays Lane, which has created quite the conversation among neighbors.

“I think it’s an eyesore. I think it’s ridiculous,” said William King.

“I think it’s awkward. It’s weird. I’m not used to it,” said Ashley Wyckoff.

The traffic calming measure features yellow and white curved lines that run along two blocks of the road. They were painted on Friday. A Facebook post from the police department said the new design was in response to neighbors’ complaints about speeding drivers. The department said signage, along with safety devices called “delineators,” will be added.

Most drivers stayed within the lines, but not everybody.

“I mean right now, everyone is just driving through the middle of it,” Lauren Chesterton said.

Mike DiLorenzo, who lives nearby, said the neighborhood wasn’t even given a heads up about the police department’s plans.

“They were literally out here yesterday and just put it up. And people coming out of their houses were like what’s going on. And that’s how we found out,” he said.

Montgomery Township police addressed community complaints in a follow-up Facebook comment saying the new measure was discussed at length with township experts, adding in part, “Our highway safety officers and traffic engineers have determined that this is the best course of action for the area to ensure the safety of the local residents.”

“I’ve yet to hear one person happy about this,” Chesterton said.

King added, “I don’t see how this is going to slow down traffic at all.”

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to police and the township manager to get more information about the new traffic calming measure, but we are still waiting to hear back.

In the meantime, some neighbors are hoping the township has a change of heart.

“This is not the design to go. There are other options out there, and I think they should have gone that way,” DiLorenzo said.

“I think speed bumps would have gone a lot further as far as slowing people down on this road in particular,” King said.

Chesterton said, “Put the money into something else. Figure out another solution.”

“But if it works. It works,” said Wyckoff.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.