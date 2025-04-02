Man auctioning off art creation to help school



By Cameron Polom

MESA, Arizona (KNXV) — A Home Depot employee once lifted by his coworkers during his cancer battle is now turning the tide—this time, to help others.

In 2023, as Mike Walter faced lymphoma for the second time, his Home Depot family stepped up, covering costly home repairs, hosting fundraisers, and making sure he never fought alone.

During treatment, he found solace in art, crafting a stunning surfboard mosaic that symbolizes his fight. Now, he’s paying it forward by auctioning off his creation to support Whittier Elementary School’s art program in Mesa.

From receiving to giving, his story is a testament to resilience and generosity.

The surfboard will be on display at the Maricopa County Fair, where it will be available to purchase.

