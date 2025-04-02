Kentucky man survives being trapped in camper after it was swept away in storms

By Norman Seawright

Click here for updates on this story

BRANDENBURG, Kentucky (WLKY) — Storms that produced at least one tornado that swept through Meade County on Sunday night left significant damage and a harrowing story of survival for John Shirley, who was trapped in a camper as the storm hit.

“As soon as the warning on my phone went off, the electricity went off, and I flew,” Shirley said. “I had no time to react; no time to get anywhere.”

Shirley looks after animals on a friend’s farm and said after securing animals in the barn, he stepped into a camper just feet away. Moments later, the storm struck, flipping the camper and leaving him trapped inside.

“You see that part that’s smashed under there?” he said, pointing to the wreckage. “I was sitting in — there’s a couch that sits out like that, and that’s where I was at.”

With the camper door above him and his phone unresponsive, Shirley couldn’t call 911. Instead, he said he was only able to place a call to Peggy Haynes, the owner of the farm.

“If it weren’t for her, you know, I probably wouldn’t be alive right now in many cases,” Shirley said.

Haynes, recalling her own experience with tornadoes, acted quickly. The storm brought back memories of the 1974 Super Outbreak, which devastated Brandenburg and killed many in the area.

“We had quite a few people that were killed in our county, and you know, yeah, it was pretty devastating,” Haynes said.

Despite the painful memories, Haynes knew she had to act fast. She called 911, and Meade County Fire arrived to rescue Shirley by kicking out a window of the camper and pulling him to safety.

“They pulled me through that window. My big tail. Can you believe that?” Shirley said.

Although Shirley walked away with only scratches and soreness, he expressed deep gratitude for those who helped him.

“I’m just so grateful for the people around me,” he said. “And I’m grateful to still be alive because, you know, the good Lord must have a purpose for me because this ain’t the first time he saved me.”

Shirley also shared his appreciation for Haynes and the role she has played in his life.

“I owe them a lot. They’ve helped me out a lot in my life. They’re the ones that helped put these animals and all this in my life over here,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.