Florida teen overcomes health complications from spider bite, publishes children’s book

By Romelo Styles

VERO BEACH, Florida (WPTV) — A simple spider bite changed 14-year-old Alayna Nguyen’s life in ways she never expected.

The Treasure Coast teenager was bitten by a brown recluse, which set off a cascade of health struggles — including uncontrollable muscle spasms that made even everyday tasks a challenge.

“The spider bite led to repeat illness… month after month,” said her mother, Ali Nguyen.

After over a year of doctor visits and hospital stays, underlying infections and Lyme disease were discovered, but Alayna’s condition continued to worsen. A video shared by her mother shows her experiencing severe convulsions — one of the most debilitating symptoms of her condition.

“Everything that was normal for her changed overnight,” Ali Nguyen said.

When swimming — Alayna’s favorite hobby — became impossible, her mother had an idea: art.

“We put her in art class here because we homeschool, and quickly realized it was like therapy for her,” Ali Nguyen said.

Something incredible happened: When Alayna started drawing, her tics eased. Then, they stopped almost entirely.

It was in these one-on-one art classes at the Vero Beach Art Club that Alayna met her mentor, art teacher Camy De Mario.

“Immediately, her story caught my heart,” De Mario said.

De Mario quickly saw both Alayna’s talent and the immense challenges her family was facing, including mounting medical bills.

That’s when she had an idea.

“I was like, why don’t we create a book?” De Mario said.

Without hesitation, Alayna agreed. For three months, she poured herself into every page of ‘Saving Sammy,’ a children’s book inspired by her love of animals and the ocean.

When Ali Nguyen saw the finished book, she was overcome with emotion.

“I cried. It was just so emotional,” she said.

Now published and available on Amazon for $11, ‘Saving Sammy’ represents more than just a creative achievement — it’s a symbol of resilience and hope.

“My kind of hope is that maybe somewhere out there, there is a doctor who hears her story and all the things she is going through and is like, ‘I know exactly what they are missing,’” Ali Nguyen said.

Alayna will host her first book signing this Friday at the Vero Beach Art Club, marking another step forward in her remarkable journey.

