18-year-old man dies after shooting at public library

By Maya Morita , Remi Murrey

Click here for updates on this story

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WEWS) — An 18-year-old man died after a shooting at Shaker Heights Public Library on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Charles Shanklin.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder, felonious assault, and carrying a concealed weapon, in connection to the shooting, according to the City of Shaker Heights. The boy tried to run from the scene but was later found at the intersection of Ashby and Milverton roads in Shaker Heights.

Shaker Heights Police Chief Wayne Hudson could not confirm what led up to or caused the deadly shooting.

Hudson said it all started around 4:40 p.m., when police received a call that a man was shot at the Main Branch of the Shaker Heights Library.

Hudson said officers responded in a matter of minutes and found Shanklin shot. He was later taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Hudson said there aren’t any other suspects.

“We are going to work as fast as we can as diligently as we can, but the overall safety of our community is our top priority,” said Hudson.

Everyone has been reunited with their families, but some say they’re still shaken after taking cover during the frightening situation.

“I grabbed my daughter and ran to the bathroom where everyone was running, and I fell, and I braced her up under me (and) I got back up and we ran to the bathroom with the other eight people that was in there with us,” said Antwaun Teasley.

Others, like Donald King, told News 5 he and his wife of 67 years stayed safe by locking themselves in a room and turning off the lights until police arrived.

“I’m thinking that they should do something about these young folks hanging around here all the time, making it unsafe for people. People don’t want to come here,” said King.

When we spoke to Hudson about King’s concerns, he said his officers are making their presence known at Shaker Heights Public Library.

But he agrees with King and others and said it’s disheartening that a shooting happened at a place that he believes should be for studying, working, reading, and even relaxing.

“It’s just a shame that an incident like this had to happen in the community, but especially inside the library,” said Hudson.

As the investigation continues, the library remains closed until further notice, and Shaker Heights High School has canceled classes on Wednesday.

The school sent the following letter to families Tuesday evening:

Dear Shaker Heights Schools Families and High School Students,

As you are aware, a shooting took place earlier today at the Shaker Heights Main Library involving past and present Shaker Heights students. In light of this incident, there will be no classes at Shaker Heights High School and the Innovative Center for Personalized Learning on Wednesday, April 2. Students in CTE programs are not expected to report to their off campus sites. All other school buildings will remain open.

Counselors are available at each of our school buildings to support students, staff, and families during this difficult time. High School students may also visit the High School to meet with a counselor between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m and High School students and families may call 216-295-4200 for support.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.