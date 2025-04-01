NC State student accused of embezzling nearly $15K from student organization

By Destinee Patterson, WRAL Multimedia Journalist

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — A senior at North Carolina State University is accused of embezzling nearly $15,000 from the African American Textile Society, where she serves as president.

Khiara Dargan faces four felonies – embezzlement by public officers or trustees, obtaining property by false pretense and two counts of identity theft.

The university’s African American Textile Society provides support for minority students studying textiles, according to its website. The African American Textile Society also hosts the school’s longest-running fashion show dating back to 1997.

Dargan is accused of embezzling or misapplying $14,695 of the organization’s funds for personal use.

WRAL talked to Dargan through text messages. Dargan said she gained access to the organization’s financial account at the beginning of the school year, but lost access to the account in November.

“With me being the president, there was a lot of pressure and things needing to be purchased and set in order,” Dargan wrote. “Since none of us had access to the account to check the balance or anything, we weren’t able to see the charges or revert them.”

She said she could not comment when WRAL asked if she intentionally stole money from the African American Textile Society for personal use. However, she said there was a lack of oversight.

“I still [don’t] understand or feel the charges are fitting, and if this can happen to any student with access to bank accounts under N.C. State, there needs to be a process to explain to students how to go about using them in ways that aren’t inappropriate or landing them in situations like this,” Dargan wrote.

She said she feels embarrassed and blindsided by the accusations.

“I feel very distraught about the charges but unfortunately, there is nothing I can do,” Dargan wrote. “The point of student organizations is to teach them the mechanisms they’ll need to use in real companies – not land them in situations like this.”

Court documents also say Dargan used other people’s credit cards to make unauthorized financial transactions.

Dargan said she could not answer questions about those charges.

“I wish there was more I could say, but I can’t. I just want to move on and be able to live my dreams, which is why I am in college in the first place.”

Dargan is a senior at NC State. According to the university, she is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in English.

She received a $14,000 scholarship from the North Carolina Textile Foundation in 2021, according to the Wilson College of Textiles.

“Three students make up the 2025 class of Textile Pioneer Scholars. The $14,000 scholarship is given each year to students from non-metropolitan areas in North Carolina planning to attend the Wilson College of Textiles. Scholars also receive $4,000 in enrichment funds heading into their first year,” the announcement reads.

“Khiara Dargan’s interest in a fashion career started at a young age, when she was inspired by the styles in ‘Bratz’ and ‘Barbie’ movies. NC State’s reputation in the industry made a big impact on this Textile Pioneer Scholar.”

Dargan’s disposition hearing is scheduled for April 16.

