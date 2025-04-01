‘My heart is so warm again’: Woman reunited with beloved dog

By Jocelyn Schifferdecker

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — On Monday night, a Wichita woman and her beloved pup Marley were together again after being apart for a month.

Jerri Coats says her car was stolen at the beginning of the month when she went inside a store to pick up dog food. Marley was inside the car.

The car was found in Colorado, but there was still no word of the dog.

Coats says she was heartbroken. Marley is her best friend and she was losing hope.

“I’m not okay,” she tearfully said while talking about how much she misses her dog.

KAKE News reported that story on Sunday night. The following day we got a phone call from someone saying they found the dog.

“We got a phone call that someone dropped another dog in our area. I called the Sheriff’s department and Deputy Kaiser came out and we started looking around and sure enough, we found some documents with Miss. Coats name on it,” said the man who had been taking care of Marley as he explained what happened.

He says that after seeing our story and seeing Coats’ name he knew the dog he had been taking care of for the last month was Marley.

We helped him get in contact with Coats so she could pick up her fur baby.

“I can’t wait any longer,” said Coats while walking to the front of the house.

Finally, the door flew open and Marley came running out, going straight into Coats’ arms.

“Hi Marley. Hi. I know it’s Mommy,” said Coats while crouching on the ground and hugging her dog.

She said there were times she didn’t know if this day would come.

“I was honestly losing hope as the days went by; it was just getting more depressing, but I wasn’t gonna give up. And I can feel in my heart she was still alive,’ she said.

The man who found the dog said the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office played a large role in getting the two back together again. He says he’s thankful for the department and its hard work.

After an emotional reunion, Coats and Marley got in their car and headed home.

