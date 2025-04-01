Skip to Content
Driver ditches Lamborghini in LA neighborhood after deadly crash

Published 10:56 AM

By Matthew Rodriguez

    LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — Police are searching for a Lamborghini driver who abandoned their luxury SUV after a deadly crash in a Los Angeles neighborhood Monday morning.

The collision happened at roughly 1:25 a.m. at the intersection of First Street and Highland Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Investigators believe the Lamborghini crashed into the side of the other SUV. The impact launched the victim’s car on top of a toppled light pole and deployed all of the airbags.

Police believe three people, including the driver, ditched the SUV shortly after the crash.

Paramedics quickly rushed he passenger and driver of the other car to the hospital. However, the passenger, a woman in her 30s, died at the hospital. The driver remains in critical condition.

Investigators did not immediately have a description of any of the occupants of the suspect’s vehicle.

As of Monday night, they have not been located.

CNN Newssource

