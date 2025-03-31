‘Just chaos’: Hundreds break into two vacant homes in new California neighborhood

By Michelle Bandur

Click here for updates on this story

FOLSOM, California (KCRA) — A Folsom neighborhood is trying to figure out why their community turned into a huge teen party.

Neighbors said hundreds of kids piled into two vacant homes and partied for hours. It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night in the new development called Rockcress at Folsom Ranch.

It’s in between Mangini Parkway and White Rock Road.

Shelley Klinefelter recorded video of the party on her cellphone.

You can hear her on the video say, “They broke into this house.”

We’ve blurred the video because there could be minors present.

“I said, ‘I’m going to take a video because no one’s going to believe this unless I have a video of it,'” she said.

While walking her dog on Happy Hollow Drive, Klinefelter saw a line of cars and wondered what was going on.

“It was just so loud, the loud crowd, loud. I couldn’t even hear if there was music,” she said. “It was chaotic.”

Other neighbors got home just before ten, saw the crowd and called 911.

“As we called the cops, there was a fight that broke out,” said another neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

“We saw that it was just mayhem, just every single part of the sidewalk was covered with cars and kids, teenagers walking, wearing minimal clothing. Just chaos,” she said.

Beer and alcohol cans were left behind.

Folsom police said one of the two homes under construction was damaged.

“It’s a vacant home that is sold. Someone’s going to be moving in in a few weeks, and they went in there, and they were destroying it,” she said.

The neighbors said police showed up and pointed their floodlights at the crowd. Neighbors said they watched as kids just stayed at the homes.

They hope the teens will be held accountable.

“It’s definitely trespassing at the minimum, and then breaking and entering and damage to property,” said a neighbor. “There are multiple things, like drinking underage, like, there are so many things that were done wrong.”

“It’s just really sad for the homeowners whose homes were occupied with hundreds of random kids that now have damage, garbage,” she said. “If that was me, I would be very, very devastated.”

KCRA 3 News left a message for Lennar Development. Folsom police said they are investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.