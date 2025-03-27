Teen hosts stuffed animal drive for abused children

By Forrest Sanders

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WTVF) — A cause has spoken to a teen’s heart, and he’s calling on everyone to help out. The way to help is simple, but there’s a significant impact.

“I’m the kind of person where I want to help as many ways as possible,” said Kenny Royer, 18.

Kenny is a senior at Montgomery Bell Academy.

“This one was more close to home,” he continued. “I have a family member that experienced child abuse.”

Kenny found out about this when that family member was attending something called The Button Ball, a benefit for Davis House Child Advocacy Center. Davis House works with children in Williamson County who are victims of physical or sexual abuse. They do interviews, working with law enforcement and therapists.

“So, it’s very important to have an institution like this that helps children,” Kenny said.

Kenny wanted to know what he could do to help Davis House.

“That’s sort of the goal is to get a broad range of stuffed animals,” Kenny said. “There’s always going to be a kid who likes any kind of stuffed animals.”

Last year, Kenny held his first Stuffed Animal Drive. Carrie Norvell of Davis House explained that these animals bring comfort in their interviews.

“If a kid is feeling overwhelmed while sharing their story, they can set that bear in their lap, hold it, hug it,” Carrie said.

Afterward, a child can take that stuffed animal home.

The drive last year was a major success.

“We collected upwards of 1,600 stuffed animals that are brand new,” Kenny said.

Now the drive is back, going through the end of April. Kenny’s looking for new, unused stuffed animals. A drop box is set up at WST Corporation at 200 Seaboard Lane in Franklin. The drive also seeks general donations for Davis House. Donations can be made here.

This is admittedly a very serious cause and effort for a teen to take on.

“I think that speaks volumes about the kind of character that he has,” Carrie said.

“I’m glad I was able to create some exposure, and I was able to help the Davis House help more kids,” Kenny said.

