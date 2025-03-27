Surveillance video shows deadly stabbing aboard trolley in downtown Miami

By Marisela Burgos, Matthew Garcia

MIAMI (WSVN) — Authorities released surveillance video showing the moments before a fight broke out between two passengers riding a trolley.

The fight occurred near Northeast 29 Street and Biscayne Boulevard, around 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4.

Surveillance video shows one passenger was arguing with the driver, brandishing a knife before putting it away.

“Two gentlemen got into an argument inside the trolley,” said Miami Police Captain Freddie Cruz.

Detectives said 49-year-old Adolf Bailey Bruce, wearing the bright shorts, was about to exit the trolley when he began arguing with the other passenger, a homeless man.

The driver tried calming the situation, but the other passenger, 46-year-old Lamont Collins, started fighting Bruce.

Collins and Bruce fell onto the trolley seats when, detectives said, Collins pulled the knife back out and stabbed Bruce several times.

Some passengers are seen running out of the trolley as the fight unfolds, while others rush towards the back to stay safe.

One witness, Ricardo Sanchez, said he saw Bruce collapse outside the trolley.

“I see everything, the commotion. The guy is just on the floor. This is before the police. I was able to see the man on the floor,” Sanchez said.

Collins was seen running from the trolley, still holding the knife in hand.

Miami Police shut down several blocks of Biscayne Boulevard as they investigated.

Collins was arrested a short time later.

Friends of the 49-year-old Bruce lovingly called him “Nash”, who, they say, worked at a restaurant nearby and was a loving community member.

“He doesn’t have much family or friends. Just ask his co-workers, we are his family. He was loved to an extreme amount,” his co-worker Matteo Eraso said.

Collins is charged with second-degree murder.

