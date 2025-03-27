Mother: Worker at daycare under investigation sexually abused 4-year-old daughter

By Tia Maggio

STATESBORO, Georgia (WJCL) — Disturbing allegations have emerged against Eagles Nest Learning Center, a Statesboro daycare facility now under investigation for claims of child abuse.

Multiple parents have come forward, seeking answers, while law enforcement and state agencies step in to investigate.

One mother, Tyshana Jones, has accused a daycare worker of sexually abusing her 4-year-old daughter.

According to Jones, her daughter described an unsettling incident involving a staff member.

“She just out of nowhere said, ‘(employee’s name) peed in my mouth, and it was disgusting,’” Jones recalled.

She also alleged that the child described being blindfolded with a white flag with butterflies during the assault. Her daughter told her the worker gave her a green lollipop with gum after.

Jones filed a police report in March with the Statesboro Police Department detailing the allegations.

This is not the first time Eagles Nest Learning Center has come under scrutiny.

In 2021, the daycare was investigated for physically disciplining children with a yardstick.

Now, the daycare faces yet another serious probe, this time involving both the Statesboro Police Department and the Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL).

Authorities confirm that physical evidence has been collected as part of the investigation.

“There was at least some physical evidence collected,” said Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department. “There are other interviews we will continue conducting. But, you know, it’s a matter of developing probable cause and evidence.”

In response to the allegations, Eagles Nest Learning Center issued a statement to WJCL 22 News: “We are working with the authorities, and we have been willingly working with them from the beginning.”

For Jones, the trauma of the alleged incident has left her wary of placing trust in any daycare facility: “Having them in a daycare is very hard to trust now, and I find myself always asking questions every time she gets home. How was her day? What happened?”

As the investigation continues, Capt. Akins confirmed evidence from a forensic kit conducted on Jones’ daughter has been sent to a lab for analysis, though results could take months to process.

For now, both the Statesboro Police Department and DECAL have confirmed that this remains an open and active investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

