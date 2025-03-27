Man accused of gunning down best friend, girlfriend in the presence of two children

By Dominick Philippe-Auguste

WOODLAWN, Maryland (WMAR) — Baltimore County Police made in arrest in connection to the murders of Daryle Carter and Angel Price in Woodlawn.

Markie Cole, 18, was taken into custody and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

It all began on January 11, just before 7:30 pm.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Aurora Lane for a cardiac arrest call.

The caller said she went to the location because she could not get in contact with her son, Daryle.

According to charging documents, Daryle lived with Price, who was his girlfriend.

When the caller arrived at the house, she found both Carter and Price shot to death on the kitchen floor and immediately called 911.

Price’s children, a two-year-old and a 5-month-old, were also found in the apartment, but unharmed.

In one of the surveillance videos obtained by detectives, Price’s white Ford Taurus is seen backing into a parking spot across from her home on January 10 around 8:52 pm.

Price, Carter, the two kids, and unknown male suspect were all seen getting out of the car and entering the apartment.

The unknown male was seen wearing a black North Face jacket with his hood up over a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

At 10:39, the suspect was seen walking out of the the apartment wearing a black balaclava facemask.

He ran out of the apartment building, across the parking lot, and stole Price’s car.

The car was found two days later unoccupied on West Lexington Street.

Detectives interviewed a close associate of Carter’s who said that other than themselves, the only people that the victims would allow into the apartment was a close friend of Price and Carter’s “homeboy.”

A name wasn’t provided, but the associate described him as thicker, not tall, and said he always wore black clothing and a ski mask.

Investigators looked over Carter’s cellphone to try to put an actual name to the suspect.

After looking over multiple photos, detectives found one individual who is wearing the same black and white style Nike shoes that both Carter and Price were wearing on the night of the shooting.

Police were able to identify Markie Cole after seeing him pictured on social media on Christmas Eve wearing a pair of black Adidas Yeezy Boost V2 shoes, the same ones he wore when he left the apartment the night of the shooting.

Investigators also found that Cole’s girlfriend didn’t live far from where Price’s car was found abandoned.

Records from Cole’s cellphone revealed he traveled with the victims the day the shooting occurred.

All three phones stayed together for several hours until Cole deactivated his phone after 7:00 pm.

On March 24, Cole was arrested without incident and taken to Baltimore County Police headquarters.

He told police he came out of his house around 3:45 pm and rode with the victims’ in Price’s car, claiming he went to DoorDash with them.

He also confirmed that he was wearing a black facemask and the black North Face coat. Police also brought up the gray hooded sweatshirt, but Cole confirmed it was tan.

Cole stated that after DoorDashing with the victims for a couple of hours, they dropped him off in Poplar Grove to “see some girls.”

After police showed Cole the video of him entering the victims’ apartment, he exercised his right to remain silent.

Cole is currently being held on no-bond status at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

