Love, Lies, and Loss: Woman fears her husband is trapped in a celebrity romance scam

By Andrea Albers

Click here for updates on this story

WEST BEND, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — Imagine receiving a message from a celebrity that sparks an exciting, whirlwind romance. It sounds like a scenario straight out of a movie. Technology can connect us across vast distances, and because of that, the potential for romance has never felt more attainable.

But the digital world can also contain significant dangers.

A West Bend woman wants to warn others about the alarming trend of scammers impersonating celebrities after her husband became ensnared in a scheme involving a scammer posing as Nancy Wilson of the rock band HEART.

HEART is back on the road for a national tour that includes a stop in Milwaukee. In a recent social media post, Wilson cautioned her followers, stating, “I will never contact you for personal information, money, or solicitation of any kind.” Wilson has posted similar warnings in the past.

Despite that, the allure of an online connection led the man to send money to a stranger.

Estrelieta Zirbes, the man’s wife, discovered what was going on when she noticed unusual cash advances on their credit card.

“I keep saying that this is not real, this is fake, this is a scam, and he just doesn’t believe me,” she said, addressing her husband’s fixation with the online fraud.

Zirbes discovered a trove of messages indicating her husband had not only sent money but had also professed his love for a person he had never met in real life. “I fell in love with her, like I never fell before,” he confessed to Zirbes.

Zirbes believes her husband was targeted after joining a Nancy Wilson fan group on Facebook. She eventually came across AI-enhanced videos of Wilson, known as “deep fakes”, and hundreds of messages from the scammer, many soliciting money for ridiculous reasons, including a request for $600 to dock a jet at the West Bend Airport.

“Our safety is a big concern. He told everything to this scammer—where we live, what we have,” she added, highlighting the vulnerability that comes with online interactions.

Zirbes turned to the West Bend Police Department, hoping officers could intervene and help her husband understand that he was being taken advantage of. Public Information Officer Brian McAndrews noted, “This particular scam is new to us, but similar scams are reported almost daily.” He added that tracking these digital predators poses significant challenges. “Generally, these scammers can operate from anywhere in the world, and it’s hard to trace the money once it leaves the United States.”

The impact of romance scams is staggering. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently reported that romance scammers stole over $1 billion in 2023, with expectations for 2024 numbers to be comparable.

Zirbes suspects her husband may have given the scammer up to $1,000 but also believes her husband may never fully disclose the extent of the deception, partly out of embarrassment.

Lisa Schiller, senior director of investigations at the Better Business Bureau, notes that shame often prevents victims from coming forward, but she also points out that reporting incidents can help protect others.

“We want to know what scams are going around so that we can warn the public,” Schiller emphasized, urging victims to share their experiences to combat these growing threats.

You can report a scam using the BBB’s Scam Tracker. You can also check to see if you are being targeted by a known scam, by searching the database.

Despite candid advice from West Bend police to cut off contact with the scammer, Zirbes fears her husband remains convinced of the legitimacy of the relationship.

Officer McAndrews adds, “We’ve referred them to aging and disability resource centers and suggested they talk to family members to convince him he shouldn’t be giving away their hard-earned money.”

The emotional toll of fraud goes far beyond financial loss; it can strain and even dismantle relationships. Estrelieta fears that her 19-year marriage is in jeopardy. Her hope is simple yet profound: “I just want my husband to wake up and hope he’ll stop believing.”

Online romances can be enticing, but the dangers they pose are real and can have devastating consequences. Beware of relationships that escalate too rapidly and be skeptical of anyone who refuses to talk to you through a video chat, like FaceTime.

Share online interactions with trusted friends and family—they can provide a reality check. And most crucially, never send money to someone you don’t know.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.