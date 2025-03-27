Authorities box in stolen truck to end chase

By Tanner Kahler

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisconsin (WISN) — Pleasant Prairie police released dash camera video showing the end of a pursuit on Interstate 94 involving a stolen work truck and multiple law enforcement agencies.

It started Tuesday when the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic camera spotted the work truck on the road. The truck had been reported stolen. Authorities said it also had stolen license plates.

Kenosha police later tracked down the truck at a Kwik Trip near 39th Avenue and Washington Road. Investigators said that’s when the truck driver took off.

Deputies and police joined the pursuit as it continued onto southbound I-94 in Kenosha County.

Video shows law enforcement vehicles box in the truck, which was hauling a refrigerator, just north of the Wisconsin-Illinois line.

Pleasant Prairie police said nobody was hurt. Police arrested one person.

