TTPD: Man damages Teslas with mini 4-wheeler

By KTBS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — Texarkana police arrested Demarqeyun Cox, 33, Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly damaged multiple Tesla vehicles in separate incidents across the city.

The first report came from the Golden Palace restaurant on Summerhill Road, where surveillance footage from the car itself captured a guy on a mini four-wheeler intentionally ramming a parked Tesla at full speed. While officers were searching for the suspect, another call came in reporting damage to a Tesla in the Lowe’s parking lot.

Shortly after that, Officer Blake Lummus spotted Cox riding a mini four-wheeler near Summerhill and New Boston Roads and recognized him as the suspect in the earlier video. After being stopped, Cox initially gave a false name but was quickly identified and taken into custody.

After Cox’s arrest, police got yet another report of Tesla damage – this time at Genesis Prime Care on College Drive.

So far, Cox has only been charged with one count of felony criminal mischief and failure to identify. However, officers are working now to figure out if Cox is responsible for the two later incidents. If they determine he is, additional charges may be filed.

He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail as the investigation continues.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.