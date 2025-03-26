Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Town rallies behind Vietnam vet after house fire

<i>KCCI via CNN Newsource</i><br/>An Iowa community is rallying behind a Vietnam War veteran trying to get back on his feet after losing his home.
Willingham, James
KCCI via CNN Newsource
An Iowa community is rallying behind a Vietnam War veteran trying to get back on his feet after losing his home.
By
Published 11:40 AM

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    MONDAMIN, Iowa (KCCI) — An Iowa community is rallying behind a Vietnam War veteran trying to get back on his feet after losing his home.

Mondamin in Harrison County was hit hard by last week’s blizzard.

Resident John Bell, 79, lost power and fired up a wood-burning stove to stay warm. His house then caught fire.

He was able to escape with his dog, Baby, but lost everything else.

Neighbors have taken him in. He’s now set up in a motel in Harrison County.

Those neighbors have also started a GoFundMe to help him get a permanent place to stay.

So far, they’ve raised $6,600.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content