Man wearing postal service T-shirt found dead in landfill

By Richard Bourne

RIDGELAND, Mississippi (WAPT) — A dead person was found in a landfill in Ridgeland.

The Ridgeland Police Department said an employee at Little Dixie Landfill on North County Line Road found a man dead around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Detectives processed the scene as thoroughly as possible, police said. The victim has not been identified, but police are asking for the public’s help.

Police have not said how the man died.

The victim is described as a Black man with gray stubble beard, balding with white stubble hair on his head. He was wearing a dark T-shirt with “United States Postal Service” and a yellow logo on it.

Anyone with information regarding the possible identity of this person is encouraged to contact the Ridgeland Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 601-856-5210.

