Family of woman killed in bus stop crash speaks out, hopes community helps find driver

MIAMI (WSVN) — The family of Patricia Valencia is speaking out after the 47-year-old mother was killed in a hit-and-run crash at a Miami bus stop, pleading for the community’s help in finding the driver responsible.

Valencia’s sister, Katherine Valencia Caro, flew to South Florida from North Carolina this week to help her parents through this tragedy.

“No one should ever have to lose a family member. No parents should ever outlive their child,” said Valencia Caro as she fought back tears.

Valencia Caro described her sister as “a wonderful mother, sister, daughter, friend.”

According to City of Miami Police, the crash happened along Northwest 54th Street, near 17th Avenue, at around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz sedan jumped the curb, barreled into the bus stop where Valencia was sitting and then took off from the scene on foot.

“It’s a crime to leave the scene of an accident,” said Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz. “Let’s think about this victim. Somebody’s family member lost her life because this person didn’t do the right thing.”

Detectives said paramedics transported Valencia and four other victims to the hospital, where Valencia succumbed to her injuries. Two patients remain in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police continue their search for the man who was behind the wheel of the black Mercedes and left people injured and suffering inside his car and on the sidewalk.

“We’re asking the community to please come forward with any and all information — [if] they saw something, they filmed something, or maybe just someone, just any little bit of information so we can put this puzzle together,” said Cruz.

As police continue their investigation, Valencia’s loved ones are planning her funeral and sorting out care for the two sons she leaves behind. One of the children has special needs.

“I just want her to be remembered as a selfless, kind, funny loving person that she was, and we really miss her, and we wish that we could see her again,” said Valencia Caro.

Valencia’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. To donate, click here.

“If the public can help in any way to support the loss for [her children], we will make sure that they’re taken care of,” said Valencia Caro.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

