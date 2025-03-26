Family gifted new van for young girl fighting cancer

By Terrance Friday

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Michigan (WWJ) — Lori’s Voice is a nonprofit organization based in Ottawa County, Michigan. It is on a mission to make a difference, and the newest recipients of their kindness are based in West Bloomfield for the Gray family.

Vivian Gray is a shining example of what a miracle looks like.

Vivian is a child conceived through in vitro fertilization. She was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, diagnosed at just 6 weeks old. Her parents say she was only given five months to live, but she continues to defy the odds. At 11 years old, her family says they couldn’t be more proud.

Until now, getting around has been a challenge for the family. Vivian’s parents, Lawrence and Beth Gray say they had an older van, but it was nothing like the new wheelchair-accessible van they were just gifted.

“It helps us out a lot because it has a wheelchair lamp. Vivaan has a lot of medical equipment; she doesn’t travel lightly, so this is just a tremendous blessing. We couldn’t be more grateful to them,” Lawrence said.

Lori’s Voice started in 2012 to support families of children with disabilities. In 2021, the group started giving families of children with special needs free vans, specifically made to make their lives easier. The vans are valued at up to 90,000 dollars.

“There are many kids out there who are in dire need. For a lot of families, a new vehicle with the type of amenities it has can be life-changing for so many people. Lori and her team do such a wonderful job. They invited us out and treated us like family, and we could do them part of our extended family now. It was just wonderful to be able to meet them and to accept this gift,” Lawrence said.

For families like the Grays, this showing of generosity is a gentle reminder that they are not alone and there are plenty of people out there who truly care.

“From the second we got there (for the presentation), it was just red carpet treatment,” Beth said. “They gave her present after present, gifts and gift cards. You could just feel the love and how much they care about the work they do.”

Over the years, Loris Voice has gifted more than 3 million dollars to support more than 700 children across the state.

You can support the cause at the Lori’s Voice website.

