Police help expecting mother deliver baby on highway

WABC News Staff

    SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) — A mother and her new baby girl are spending their first morning together happy and healthy.

That is thanks, in part, to three police officers in Suffolk County.

Officers got a call around 6 p.m. Monday evening about a woman in labor on the side of Sunrise Highway in Shirley. It was also pouring rain at the time.

The officers, including one who recently graduated from the police academy last Friday, helped the 37-year-old deliver her baby girl.

The two are now at a hospital and doing well.

