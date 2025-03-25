Police help expecting mother deliver baby on highway



WABC

By WABC News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) — A mother and her new baby girl are spending their first morning together happy and healthy.

That is thanks, in part, to three police officers in Suffolk County.

Officers got a call around 6 p.m. Monday evening about a woman in labor on the side of Sunrise Highway in Shirley. It was also pouring rain at the time.

The officers, including one who recently graduated from the police academy last Friday, helped the 37-year-old deliver her baby girl.

The two are now at a hospital and doing well.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.