Man tackles graffiti issue: ‘I don’t want people to see that’

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Virginia (WTVR) — A Colonial Heights business owner and resident took matters into his own hands to address a vandalism issue swiftly and effectively.

The vandalism in question began appearing across the south side of Colonial Heights last week. When Donna Sheffield first saw the graffiti painted across from her home, she was dismayed.

“It was upsetting for me, I mean it doesn’t look nice,” Sheffield said.

Just days later, she was pleasantly surprised to see someone painting over the same walls that had been vandalized.

“I thought it was wonderful,” she said.

That someone was Bradley Stuller, both a business owner and Colonial Heights resident.

Stuller had dealt with graffiti on his own building twice and decided to take action.

“Good has to outshine bad,” he said. “I don’t want people to see that in my city.”

Stuller formulated a plan: visit vandalized sites around the city, take photos, and meticulously match the paint colors at a Home Depot store.

Stuller worked at multiple locations, including vandalized walls, an electrical box, and the Colonial Heights sign.

His efforts did not go unnoticed, he said.

“Actually, a lot of the community would stop by, say thank you, some would honk and wave,” Stuller said. “The community does recognize good.”

Mayor Greg Kochuba applauded Stuller’s efforts.

“He’s doing it on his own because he has love for the city and to go to that extent, to go to Home Depot, find paint that matches, and do it, it’s just outstanding,” Kochuba said.

“The longer you let it stand out, the more and more people see it. I mean, how many visitors do we get in a day, in Colonial Heights, on the Boulevard?” Stuller said. “It takes us. If not me, then who? If not you, then who?”

