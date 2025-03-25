Human remains found in Georgia identified after nearly 40 years

By Graham Cawthon

ELLIJAY, Georgia (WJCL) — After nearly 40 years, human remains found in Georgia have been positively identified.

On Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a statement that read remains discovered by hunters in August 1986 in Elijay are those of David Clary.

The Clary family was notified of the identification in February.

Clary grew up in the Charlotte, North Carolina area. At the time of his death, he made frequent trips to metro Atlanta and north Georgia. His last known location was in Gwinnett County.

Clary’s cause of death was ruled a homicide but no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office at (706) 348-4866, the GBI Cold Case Unit at (404) 239-2106 or the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 635-4646.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the GBI by contacting the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).

The York County Sheriff’s Office and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, along with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

