Brass Stables welcomes 3 clones of legendary dressage stallion Nintendo

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Kentucky (WLEX) — In a remarkable twist that might make you do a quadruple take, Brass Stables in Wilmore is excited to introduce three new stallions: Super Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo 64. These impressive horses are not just any newcomers; they are the clones of the renowned dressage stallion Kastel’s Nintendo, ready to embark on their training careers with a notable head start.

“We still have to have their little name tags on them to make sure we remember who they are,” joked Stacy Brass, owner of Brass Stables, as she welcomed the trio to the farm.

Together, they are affectionately known as Nintendi and are ready to make their mark in the equestrian world.

Nintendo, who is celebrated as one of the most accomplished dressage breeding stallions in U.S. history, has an impressive competition record.

“He has competed in 127 international Grand Prix CDIs, winning 25 of them. He has represented the United States at the FEI World Cup – he’s the man,” Brass said with pride.

As a Grand Prix rider herself, Brass has cultivated a lifelong love of horses, making it a natural choice to pursue a career in equestrianism.

Brass’s connection to Nintendo goes through a friend, Charlotte Jorst, the stallion’s rider and a Grand Prix dressage champion.

“This is Charlotte’s heart horse. They achieved more together than most teams ever dream of, and she is deeply in love with him. I believe she wanted his legacy to live on,” she said.

At 22 years old, Nintendo is now retired and has been standing at Brass Stables for nearly three seasons. Just two weeks ago, he was joined by his three clones, all of which share his admirable work ethic and temperament.

“The common denominator in their personality is their work ethic. It’s incredible how similar they are under saddle,” Brass said.

As Brass spends time with the clones, she is quickly discovering their individual quirks and personalities.

“Super Nintendo, for instance, is a bit more extroverted and vivacious. Nintendo Switch is the most electric, while Nintendo 64 is the most introverted and sensitive,” she said.

The opportunity to work with both Nintendo and his clones presents a unique chance to continue the legacy of a true equine champion.

“He’s the horse of a lifetime for anyone, and especially for Charlotte. It’s been a huge honor to help continue his legacy here, and having the clones is just an enormous gift,” Brass said.

Additionally, two more of Charlotte’s clones, produced by her current international Grand Prix stallion named Zapplin, are also standing at Brass Stables. These newcomers are named “Stairway to Heaven” and “Led Zapplin,” further enriching the equestrian legacy at the farm.

