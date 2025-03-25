Black bear snoozes in tree outside school for hours

By Dacia Johnson

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A black bear in a tree caused a bit of a disturbance at Markham Woods Middle School on Monday morning.

The bear was in a tree near the parent loop, the school’s principal said in an email to parents.

“Law enforcement are watching the animal for movement and communicating with Florida Fish and Wildlife, who are on their way to address this situation,” Dr. Jason McDonald told parents.

Seminole County is home to several black bears, he said.

As of noon, the bear was still asleep in the tree.

Wildlife officials are monitoring it and said the best thing is to give it space and let it come down on its own and move along.

“The bear is likely in a tree to seek a safe spot away from people and activity and will likely come down on its own and move along if given space,” FWC said in a news statement. “

FWC said seeing a bear in a neighborhood is not necessarily cause for alarm.

“However, it is important that residents secure food attractants so that bears do not linger in the area,” FWC said. “If a bear is not able to find food and is given space, it will move on.”

