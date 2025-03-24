With the youngest being 90 and the eldest turning 100, the Weatherston siblings talk about their lives

By Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Click here for updates on this story

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — With the eldest turning 100 years old, the Weatherston siblings sat down with EastIdahoNews.com to discuss their lives, families and the Teton Dam breaking.

Looking at the siblings, Ralph Weatherston is currently the eldest at 100, Carma Cooper is 98, Geneal Havens is 93, and Leon Weatherston is the baby of the group at 90.

There used to be seven siblings, but three have passed away over the years. Ralph told EastIdahoNews.com that he had two older siblings, Marvin and Reah, and Dale, who was older than Geneal.

Born in Plano, near Rexburg, the Weatherston siblings recall their lives in the small community and later moving to Rexburg.

The four graduated from Madison High School, with Ralph going on to serve during World War II as a radio operator in the South Pacific. He later moved back to Rexburg and worked as a rural carrier.

Carma and Geneal each got married after high school and found work, with the younger of the two moving to Idaho Falls.

Leon worked during school at the Romance Theater when he was 11. Then he painted and repaired cars till he was 70 years old.

Raising their families, Ralph has the biggest family with 57 grandchildren, 110 great-grandkids, and 14 great-great-grandkids.

Ralph also discussed how the Teton Dam breaking affected his household and how a pool table saved his son’s wedding gifts.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.