Mom arrested for child abuse afer allegedly driving kids to school drunk

By Celeste Springer

PUEBLO, Colorado (KRDO) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said they have arrested a woman after she allegedly beat a child and drove them to school drunk.

The sheriff’s office said three children were involved in the incident.

According to the department, a victim said Chelsea Valenzuela frequently drank at home. The day of the incident on March 20, the child said Valenzuela had been drinking throughout the night and into the morning.

The victim said that in the morning before school, Valenzuela allegedly shoved a child’s face into a bowl of hot food. They said Valenzuela then hit them multiple times.

When it came time to go to school, a victim said Valenzuela was driving on the wrong side of the road and weaving in and out of traffic.

The investigating deputy said they observed one of her children with physical injuries including redness, swelling, and the inability to open their mouth fully due to pain.

A deputy also noted that a victim was underweight, while Chelsea Valenzuela was 5’9″ and about 230 pounds.

Before her ultimate arrest, Valenzuela seemed to have been accusing the child of making the whole altercation up, her arrest affidavit states.

Valenzuela has been charged with child abuse. The sheriff’s office says the three children have been placed in Department of Human Services custody.

This is one of a large handful of child abuse cases where Pueblo school staff have stepped up to report potential abuse.

The PCSO said this is the fourth arrest they have made for child abuse in two weeks. All four arrests started with staff at D70 schools notifying them of the suspected abuse.

If you are concerned about a child’s well-being, you should report it to the authorities. If you believe there is a life-threatening danger, you should call 911.

