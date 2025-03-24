Skip to Content
Man arrested for allegedly robbing store with 'finger gun'

<i>CSPD via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Police say they were called out late Sunday evening to a store off North Newport Road for a robbery. When they got there
Willingham, James
CSPD via CNN Newsource
Police say they were called out late Sunday evening to a store off North Newport Road for a robbery. When they got there
By
Published 1:48 PM

By Celeste Springer

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KRDO) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they’ve arrested a man for a robbery where he allegedly used a “finger gun” to rob a store.

Police say they were called out late Sunday evening to a store off North Newport Road for a robbery. When they got there, they learned that a suspect, now identified as Antonio Taylor, allegedly pointed a “finger gun” at the clerk and began to take items.

Police say they later located his car, a pink GMC Yukon. They say they tried to pull him over, but were not able to. They were later able to block him in at a Maverick gas station, police said.

Officers say Taylor’s teenage daughter was in the passenger seat, and she was removed from the car by police for her own safety.

Police say Taylor was taken into custody and faces multiple charges including robbery.

CNN Newssource

