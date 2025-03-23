Milk truck wrecks on highway, spilling 6,000 gallons of dairy

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Maryland (WJZ) — A tractor trailer carrying 6,000 gallons of milk overturned on I-695 near Exit 24 early Saturday morning, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment.

“A tractor-trailer carrying 6,000 gallons of milk overturned on I695 near Exit 24 at 1am, spilling onto the roadway and into a nearby creek. Crews responded swiftly, recovering 75 gallons of diesel. No injuries, but expect some sour smells!”

— MD Environment (@MDEnvironment) March 22, 2025

The crash occurred around 1 a.m., spilling onto the roadway and into a nearby creek. Crews recovered 75 gallons of diesel after responding to the scene.

No injuries were reported, however the incident caused temporary lane closures.

Drivers and residents in the area should expect some sour smells, per the MDE.

