Teacher making hockey more accessible for visually impaired

By Gabriella Galati

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A Horsham, Pennsylvania, native is making hockey more accessible for the visually impaired.

In 2022, Kelsey McGuire founded Philadelphia Blind Hockey, the first and only blind hockey team in Philadelphia.

Combining her background as a teacher of the visually impaired with her favorite sport, hockey became accessible to everyone. She trains all the coaches to understand each child’s needs so they have the tools to make their experience seamless.

“This is how we accommodate this. This is how you’re going to describe this skill, this drill,” McGuire explains. “So then they have a better idea of how to picture what they need to be doing, what their feet should feel like, where their body, where their head, where their shoulders need to be to be able to get them all up and moving.”

Missy Jones’ son, Isaac, is a hockey player in the program. She feels so much joy when Isaac takes the ice.

“His coaches understand how to direct him based on things he’ll understand,” Jones said. “It’s been really great to see that he can excel at something, and feel good about himself, and build that confidence.”

McGuire has built this program from the ground level. It’s been a labor of love as she watches these athletes grow and evolve.

“It’s a cool experience because all these kids have never skated before a day in their life,” McGuire reflected. “So to see them be so scared and wobbling all over the place, now they’re doing drills, practicing. It’s so cool to see in a short three years that huge change and difference.”

Philadelphia Blind Hockey has become a community where kids and their families feel embraced.

“It’s so nice because everyone has the same kind of baseline of understanding,” Jones said. “Our kids have some challenges, but we all want our kids to try, and do their best, and they don’t have to be held back because of their challenges.”

The program is set to compete for the first time this week at the Canadian National Blind Hockey Tournament. It’s a milestone for Philadelphia Blind Hockey.

