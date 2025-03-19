Fire destroys mobile home 1 hour after owner leaves for work

By Rachael Lardani

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A Lebanon County fire destroyed a mobile home on Wednesday morning.

A home on Old State Road in Swatara Township went up in flames at 7:02 a.m.

Thick smoke poured out of all the windows and billowed a column that could be seen from miles away.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control, but the home was deemed a total loss, according to the Bunker Hill Fire Chief.

The chief said the homeowner left for work around 6 a.m. An hour later, crews got the fire call.

No one was injured.

The fire chief suspects the fire may have started around the furnace, but the official cause remains under investigation.

Photos from the scene show the home severely burned and gutted on the inside.

