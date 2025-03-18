Two sisters teach about Ramadan through their new book

By Veronica Ortega

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Michigan (WWJ) — Two sisters from Dearborn Heights, Michigan, are on a mission to teach other kids about Ramadan through reading.

Manessa Issa, 9, and her sister Madina, 7, are both published authors. Manessa created the title of her book, “My First Ramadan.”

“It’s about my journey through fasting, and my first Ramadan,” Manessa said.

She decided to write the book after her little sister Madina published her book, “Heart of Madina,” the year before. Madina underwent three open heart surgeries to correct a defect before her first birthday.

“I had a heart defect, so that inspired me to make my book,” Madina said.

“It was like a just a heavy blow. It’s just shocked, not knowing what to expect,” said the girls’ mother, Amera Issa.

Both books have religious themes. They initially had the idea to create a YouTube channel about makeup, but Amera Issa nixed that plan.

“It’s more meaningful, and religion is better than makeup,” Manessa said.

The sisters now read their books at local schools and Mosques. They even started a website, Muslim Journeys.

“You have moments where you feel like, ‘Am I doing the right thing with my kids? Am I instilling the right things?’ But when I’m sitting back and watching them do this, or having people come to me and tell me that they love my kid’s books and they watch their YouTube channel, it’s a very proud moment for me,” Amera Issa said.

For Madina, the moral of her story is a lesson on faith. “My First Ramadan” is a board book and it also features audio of Manessa reading from the Quran.

“We should be grateful that God is letting you start fasting and praying. We have to try to feel like the orphan because they have no food and those that are less fortunate,” Manessa said.

The girls say they want people to learn Islam is a religion of peace.

“No matter what background, no matter what religion, we are all the creation of God, so we all should treat each other with respect and kindness,” Amera Issa said.

The family’s third book is coming out soon. You can buy copies of Manessa and Madina’s books online.

