Church vows to help all of Oklahoma as wildfires burn

By Alyse Jones

STILLWATER, Oklahoma (KOCO) — In the wake of a deadly blaze, hundreds of donations have poured in for fire victims across Oklahoma.

One group of volunteers in Stillwater filled the Christian Missionary Alliance Church with donations, and fire victims across the state can get these resources.

The room is packed with clothes, kids’ toys, hygiene items and snacks. Volunteers said they received dozens of bags in just one day.

“I literally pulled in here at noon Saturday, and the doors have not stopped since,” Stephanie Gallion, who is organizing the donations, said. “The community came through, like always. Stillwater Strong.”

Their goal is to meet every need that they can, and their doors will stay open as long as they need to.

“We’re going to be here until we run out of clothes or run out of the need,” Gallion said.

As fires continue to burn and threats remain, volunteers said they will keep taking donations and bringing bags to people who can’t make it to the church to get what they need.

“This one is kind of really scary, because it was the whole state. It’s not just Stillwater,” Gallion said. “My heart goes out to them.”

The church is open every day from noon to 8 p.m.

