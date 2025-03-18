Boxing gym focuses on helping people fight addiction with a workout

By Jim Williams

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A new gym in Chicago’s south suburbs offers boxing as therapy, with people learning jabs and uppercuts to take on a mighty foe — addiction to alcohol and drugs.

The boxing gym was started by one family who suffered a heartbreaking loss a year ago.

A photo of Brian Leonard—a young man loved and admired by his family of amateur boxers and coaches — hangs on the wall alongside the boxing ring.

“He had a heart of gold. All he wanted to do was help people,” said Brian Leonard’s uncle, Glenn Leonard. “I mean, don’t know how many times, ‘Uncle Glenn, you need something?’ When U got my hip replacement, ‘Can I help you with anything?'”

Brian’s brother, Joe Leonard, also remembered his dedication.

“Always a very good athlete,” said Joe Leonard. “He was always number one in everything that he did — football, he went to state as quarterback. He thrived in anything that he did.”

But Brian Leonard had a struggle outside the ring he couldn’t overcome — chronic pain following an automobile accident.

“It constantly nagged him over and over again. Over time, you know, never got better,” said Joe Leonard. “Doctors weren’t able to do something to help it. They were like, ‘It is what it is.'”

Brian Leonard became addicted to pain medication. Last year, two weeks after yet another trip to rehab, Brian died of an overdose. He was 39.

His family said he got something on the street that was laced with fentanyl.

“I was driving down the road going to work and the shock that hit me — thank God I was still in my neighborhood. I don’t even remember driving back. I just remember parking my car in the driveway, opening the door, getting out and just putting my hands on head,” said Joe Leonard, “because I’ve never been in shock like that in my life — because he was doing phenomenal. Everything was great. Everything looked great. You know, his mindset was great. But he had a relapse.”

Amid his grief, Joe remembered a question he and Brian had just discussed.

“What if we start a boxing gym for people trying to overcome addiction?” said Joe Leonard.

A year after Brian’s death, that vision came to life in Mokena, Illinois. Joe and his family opened BVL Boxing Solutions — where Brian Victor Leonard would be honored every day.

And people in recovery would get a physical and mental lift from the Sweet Science — as boxing is sometimes called.

“We boxed our whole lives. We’ve trained many people over the years,” said Joe Leonard. “It’s open to everybody, but we’re going to focus on pulling people out of rehab — you know, when they graduate rehab — to get them into something immediately so they have something to do.”

The family said even people who aren’t on board at first with joining their gym find it worth it.

“I’ve been in so many gyms where I saw a guy trudging into the gym like he’s going into the electric chair. You know, he didn’t want to do this,” said Glenn Leonard. “An hour later, he’s got a grin ear-to-ear.”

BVL Boxing is open to all, whether people are in recovery or not.

Further, the gym was not set up be a money maker. In fact, it’s a nonprofit — and those in recovery pay only what they can afford to pay.

Keith Werfelman has long fought to overcome his addiction to alcohol.

“I’ve been in and out of inpatient. I’ve been to outpatient. I’ve been to AA,” said Werfelman.

Since the BVL gym opened, Werfelman has been coming in been here four times a week.

“Since I’ve been coming here, I just don’t need to drink, you know?” he said.

Werfelman said the workouts make him feel good.

“At first I’m all sore, but just the results, the feeling afterwards — it’s just great,” he said.

“You come into a gym, you’re kind of on edge. Hit the bag a little bit, do some jump rope, and all of a sudden, you’re feeling a lot better, more relaxed and a lot more confident in yourself,” said Glenn Leonard.

The hope for all who lace up the gloves at BVL Boxing will have that experience.

“It’s helped in my grieving process,” said Joe Leonard. “It’s helped in so many ways to be able to — OK, I have something here that we can actually help people. It’s very gratifying.”

The boxers don’t actually fight each other, but step into the ring for a vigorous cardio workout —mastering proper punching technique and footwork.

