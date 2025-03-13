Crews rescue 6 people trapped in Riverside County mudflow

By Julie Sharp

California (KCAL/KCBS) — Swift Water Rescue Teams helped six people from their vehicles Thursday morning after heavy rains triggered mudflow that poured onto the roadway in San Jacinto.

Firefighters responded around 6 a.m. to Soboba Road and Chabela Drive, where the vehicles were nearly completely covered in mud.

Six people rescued from the vehicles were evaluated at the scene and released. Soboba Road is closed between Chabela Drive and State/ Gilman Springs Road while crews work to clear the mudflow and vehicles from the roadway.

Heavy rain is expected in the area of San Jacinto around 9 a.m., with moderate rain continuing through 2 p.m.

